Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville SC: Never count out Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez! Barcelona icons save the day in CONCACAF Champions Cup opener

The two legends stepped up to complete a two-goal comeback that gave the Herons a huge advantage heading into leg two of their Cup tie.

You just can't fall asleep against this team, can you? Just when you think it's over, just when you think they're dead, Inter Miami somehow find a way. They're talented enough to do that, you know. When you have Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in your team, games can change in just a second or two.

Several teams felt that last year. The LA Galaxy experienced it early on in this MLS season. This time around, Nashville SC found themselves on the end of a ridiculous Inter Miami comeback, one spearheaded by the two Barcelona icons.

For most of Thursday night's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash, it felt like Inter Miami were on the ropes. Nashville were up 2-0 moments into the second half and were seemingly cruising. The Herons, though, were down but not out. They're never out of it, really.

Messi scored first, firing home a Suarez assist in the 52nd minute. And then, five minutes into stoppage time, it was the Uruguayan's turn as he headed home a ridiculous Sergio Busquets cross.

Those two goals earned Miami a 2-2 draw that felt a whole lot like a 2-2 win. Away goals matter in this competition, and Miami leaving Tennessee with two in their back pocket will have them feeling good ahead of next week's second leg.

It's Nashville that is now on the brink. How quickly things can change when Messi and Suarez are at their best.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Geodis Park..