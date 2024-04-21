Inter Miami player ratings vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi terrorizes Coyotes yet again as ex-Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez help lead the charge

The former Barcelona stars were fantastic, but none were better than than the superstar Argentine, who contributed to all three goals.

From an Inter Miami perspective, Saturday night's clash with Nashville SC felt like a movie you'd seen a thousand times before. It's familiar but never gets old. Seeing Lionel Messi run a game could never be boring and, at this point, it's never unexpected.

That's what we saw at Chase Stadium - latest edition of the Lionel Messi show. He scored two and assisted another for Sergio Busquets in a 3-1 win, one that, once again, came with a side dish of defensive disaster from the Herons backline.

Part of that aforementioned movie always seems to include defensive setbacks. Saturday's came early via a Franco Negri own goal. It only set up Messi and co. for a comeback, though, adding a bit of drama to a game that, by the end, had little left.

Article continues below

Messi scored his first in the 11th minute, getting back into the fray to finish off his own rebound. A bit later, he found Busquets with a goal straight out of La Masia as the Argentine's corner was placed right onto the Spaniard's head. By the time Messi scored his late penalty in the 81st minute, the game was done. It was a good night for Miami.

Well, not all good. Diego Gomez's injury adds another starter to the Herons' injury list. The Paraguayan's first-half exit will certainly leave Tata Martino worried as the injury bug continues to bite and bite.

For now, though, it was a night of celebrating for Miami. Messi was at his best again and, when that happens, the Herons will win a lot more than they lose.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...