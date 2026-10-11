Inter Miami player ratings vs DC United: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dismantle visitors in four-goal rout

Inter Miami delivered a tactical masterclass in transition, ruthlessly exploiting DC United's high line to secure a comprehensive 4-0 victory. The tone was set as early as the third minute when Suarez capitalised on a German Berterame delivery. While the visitors attempted to maintain a high-pressing volume, Miami's superior technical security in the middle third allowed them to bypass the initial pressure, leading to a second Suarez goal before the interval that effectively broke the visitors' resolve.
The second half evolved into the Messi show, as the Argentine maestro took advantage of the increasing vertical spaces. Scoring just two minutes after the restart following a link-up with Suarez, Messi then added a fourth on the hour mark after being found by Rodrigo De Paul.
Defensively, Miami remained compact, restricting DC United to just two shots on target despite the visitors occasionally finding joy in wide areas.
GOAL rates Inter Miaami's players from Nu Stadium...