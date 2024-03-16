Inter Miami player ratings vs D.C. United: Luis Suarez and Leonardo Campana make up for Lionel Messi's absence in statement win

The Argentine was out due to injury, but the Herons' attack kept on rolling with another big win in MLS action.

Let Saturday's match serve as a reminder to the rest of the league. There will be times where Inter Miami won't have Messi, through injury, international duty or fatigue. On those days, Inter Miami won't be at their best, but they'll still be pretty damn good.

Saturday's win over D.C. United proved that even without Messi, this Inter Miami team still has the firepower to overwhelm just about any team in their path.

On Saturday, it was Luis Suarez's day. He didn't even start, instead coming off the bench midway through the second half. Still, he was given all the time he needed, scoring two goals to lead the way in a 3-1 win at Audi Field.

Article continues below

The Uruguayan was the star of the show, as he continues to silence any doubts regarding his fitness. He wasn't the only one, though. Leonardo Campana, who started the match up top, continued to prove how valuable he can be, particularly as a secondary option for this Miami team. He scored Miami's first goal, setting the tone and saying that, even without Messi, Miami would be just fine.

The Herons will eagerly await Messi's return, which will come after the international break. They'll need to survive a bit in these moments without him. With players like Suarez and Campana, though, they'll be more than okay as this team seems talented enough to go toe-to-toe with any opponent with or without the Argentinian icon.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Audi Field...