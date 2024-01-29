Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez get the goals, but Inter Miami's defense collapses in loss to Al-Hilal in Riyadh Cup

Inter Miami found the goals that had been missing, but Lionel Messi and co. didn't get the win as their defense fell apart in a 4-3 loss to Al-Hilal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi and Suarez score first Inter Miami goals in 2024

Youngster David Ruiz impresses for Herons

MLS side falls 4-3 in Saudi Arabia