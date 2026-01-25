Inter Miami-linked Germán Berterame lifts Mexico past Bolivia to cap January camp

Under challenging conditions - temperatures above 30°C and a crowd of more than 25,000 Bolivian supporters - Aguirre once again opted to experiment with his starting XI, starting Armando González, known as “La Hormiga,” as the lone striker. Bolivia, despite missing several regulars due to the fixture not being within a FIFA window, made life difficult for El Tri with an aggressive and intense approach.

The match was physical from the opening whistle and boiled over midway through the game, as Jesús Gallardo was involved in a heated exchange with multiple Bolivian players. While tempers flared, the score remained level for long stretches.

Mexico finally broke through in the 71st minute when Berterame, who has been linked with a move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, capitalized on a rebound inside the box after the goalkeeper failed to fully clear the ball, slotting home the lone goal of the match.

Bolivia continued to press and created danger through headers and long-range efforts, but failed to find an equalizer. The intensity peaked late on when Robbson Tome was sent off for a reckless challenge on Berterame, moments before Mexico assistant coach Rafael Márquez was also shown a red card following protests from the bench.

Despite late pressure, Mexico held firm to secure the win against a persistent Bolivian side. Aguirre leaves the tour with valuable conclusions as he continues evaluating domestic-based players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico’s next preparation match is scheduled for Feb. 25 against Iceland in Querétaro, once again featuring a squad composed exclusively of Liga MX and MLS players.