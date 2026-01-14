Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen reportedly draws transfer interest from Gent and Panathinaikos
European clubs monitoring
The Athletic reports there are no formal bids yet, but growing interest is expected over the next year. Allen’s steady rise is backed by numbers. According to Transfermarkt, the Herons defender is valued at $2 million and has already amassed 108 appearances for Inter Miami, totaling 6,595 minutes at a remarkably young age. That workload has helped cement his status as one of the league’s most promising young defenders.
Greece U-21 regularInternationally, Allen has become a fixture for Greece’s U-21 national team, starting all five of their Euro qualifying matches. A senior call-up remains pending, but his consistency has only strengthened his profile across Europe.
Inter Miami cornerstone
Looking ahead, Allen said the goal is to carry over the level Inter Miami showed late last season, when the club closed the playoffs with four dominant straight wins to secure the title. Miami opens the new campaign on Feb. 21 against LAFC in Los Angeles, followed by a push for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
What comes next?Before competitive play begins, Inter Miami will tour South America, facing Alianza Lima in Peru (Jan. 24), Atlético Nacional in Colombia (Jan. 31), and Barcelona SC in Ecuador (Feb. 7), as the club prepares for another ambitious season led by Lionel Messi and company.
