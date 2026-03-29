Inter, keep an eye on Thuram: he’s found his form with the national team. A goal and an assist against Colombia in a friendly have ended a goal drought that had lasted since 2023

41st minute of the first half: Akliouche breaks down the right, crosses into the box where Thuram – left criminally unmarked by the Colombian centre-backs – rises highest to beat goalkeeper Montero, who had come off his line poorly, and makes it 2-0 with the ball hitting the crossbar before going in. Doué had opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

In the 56th minute, Doué also provided the assist for his second goal, playing a low ball in from the right for the PSG starlet to arrive and complete his brace.