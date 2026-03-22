But with Inter having dropped a few points in their last three matches, there are two rivals keen to close the gap further, who are set to face off on Easter Monday to see who will truly emerge as Inter’s main challenger.

Let’s start with Napoli. Manager Antonio Conte has been clear on this point: “We’ve held our own over these seven months; now we must qualify for the Champions League, but we know other teams want to do the same. No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us.”

Conte’s mission is summed up in that final sentence: putting pressure on those ahead. The Azzurri manager still believes in aScudetto comeback and has two key factors to rely on: the return of injured players and the fixture list.

Following the return of De Bruyne and Anguissa, the Salento-born manager expects Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo to be 100% fit, as well as Lobotka – all key players for the Neapolitans’ line-up. And then there is the fixture list, which suggests that, after Milan, the toughest challenges lie in matches against Lazio, Bologna and Como. A run of fixtures that sees the Neapolitans as favourites – at least on paper – in most of the games and ready to claw back a few more points from those Nerazzurri who seem to have lost some of their confidence.