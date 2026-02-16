Inter star blasted as 'cheat' as Serie A chief is forced to apologise for 'clearly wrong' Juventus red card

Serie A’s referee designator, Gianluca Rocchi, has now addressed the incident. He has acknowledged that a big decision was incorrect, while airing his regret at VAR being unable to step in, but has also called out those that seek to “cheat” the match officials.

Rocchi has told Ansa: “We are very disappointed, both with La Penna’s decision, which was clearly wrong, and with the fact that VAR could not be used to rectify it.

“La Penna is mortified and we sympathise with him, but I have to tell you the truth: he is not the only one who got it wrong, because there was a clear simulation. The latest in a long series in a league where they try everything they can to cheat us.”

Rocchi insists that Serie A officials are “capable of taking responsibility” for their errors, as they admit to getting the odd decision wrong, but has criticised prominent coaches for being less than supportive. He added: “They have never helped us, but have made things for difficult for us.”

He went on to say, when continuing to point fingers at players that bend the rules: “I believe that someone should examine their conscience. To be clear, I am referring to those who go out on the pitch and behave in a certain way.”