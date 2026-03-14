Inter are not sending any players: a media blackout – no one is speaking out following the Atalanta match

A draw in the end, and two incidents that will be talked about for a long time to come.

The clash at San Siro, at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, between Inter and Atalanta ended 1-1: Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half goal was cancelled out in the second half by a goal from Nikola Krstovic, amidst protests from the Inter supporters.

It was not the only incident set to cause a stir in the coming days: the contact in the Atalanta penalty area between Davide Frattesi and Giorgio Scalvini – which both referee Manganiello and the VAR chose to overlook – also sparked considerable controversy.

After well over an hour’s wait following the final whistle, confirmation came from the Nerazzurri club:, a decision that demonstrates the full extent of their disappointment with the decisions made during the match.