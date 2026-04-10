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Inter's Alessandro Bastoni unconvinced by Barcelona move despite intense transfer speculation
Commitment to the Nerazzurri
While Barcelona have been aggressive in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian international is not looking for an escape route from San Siro. The report suggests that Bastoni is currently prioritising the Scudetto race over any potential relocation to Catalonia. This is not the first time he has resisted the lure of a European giant, having shown similar loyalty in the past when other suitors came calling.
The centre-back has a history of rebuffing major interest to stay at Inter. Previously, when Manchester City and Pep Guardiola approached him, Bastoni personally requested that the club ignore the offers. His current stance reflects that same sentiment, as he remains deeply connected to the project in Milan despite the high-profile interest from the Spotify Camp Nou hierarchy.
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Barcelona interest remains one-sided
There is no denying that contacts have taken place between Barcelona and the player's entourage. The Spanish giants are keen to bolster their backline and view the Italian as a primary target. However, while the interest from Spain is clear, the willingness of the player to make the jump is anything but certain. There has been little indication from Bastoni himself that he is ready to greenlight a move.
Inter have yet to receive any formal communication from the player regarding a desire to leave. Instead, his focus is entirely on the pitch. While it is natural for a player of his calibre to listen to a proposal from a club like Barca, he has not given the definitive "yes" that the Blaugrana were hoping for at this stage of the season.
San Siro support proves decisive
The atmosphere at Inter has played a significant role in Bastoni's desire to stay put. He has recently found himself in the crosshairs of rival supporters following a controversial simulation against Juventus and an unfortunate red card while on international duty with Italy. Despite being whistled at various away grounds, the reception he receives at home has remained overwhelmingly positive.
During a recent clash against Roma, local fans made their feelings clear. The San Siro crowd gave the defender a standing ovation as he left the pitch, a gesture that reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to the club. With the backing of the Nerazzurri faithful and the support of the board, Bastoni feels valued exactly where he is.
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Future hinges on season finale
Although the door currently appears closed to Barcelona, the final outcome of the Serie A campaign could still influence the defender's long-term thinking. A successful title win would likely cement his bond with the club even further. However, they must still navigate the financial realities of the transfer market and the potential for improved bids from abroad.