Inside Teboho Mokoena’s game-changing decision: Loyalty to Mamelodi Sundowns or a lost ticket to European glory?

The 27-year-old signed a staggering five-year contract extension with the Brazilians, which will see him at the club until 2029.

The box-to-box midfielder, once linked to clubs outside of South Africa, has chosen to stay with Sundowns. The club successfully convinced him to extend his stay, and it’s easy to see why - they’ve seen stellar performances from him since his move from Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in 2022.

Now, with a new five-year contract signed, GOAL explores what this means for Mokoena's future and how Sundowns could benefit if other teams come calling.

