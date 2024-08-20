Erin Cuthbert Chelsea Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Huge injury scare for Chelsea ahead of new WSL season as Erin Cuthbert spotted on crutches after botched tackle in NJ/NY Gotham clash

Chelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's footballNJ/NY Gotham FC

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert was spotted on crutches after a pre-season friendly against Gotham FC.

  • Cuthbert spotted on crutches after friendly
  • Picked up an early injury following a botched tackle
  • Chelsea beat Gotham FC 3-2
