Huge injury scare for Chelsea ahead of new WSL season as Erin Cuthbert spotted on crutches after botched tackle in NJ/NY Gotham clash

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeHuge injury scare for Chelsea ahead of new WSL season as Erin Cuthbert spotted on crutches after botched tackle in NJ/NY Gotham clashChelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's footballNJ/NY Gotham FCChelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert was spotted on crutches after a pre-season friendly against Gotham FC. Cuthbert spotted on crutches after friendlyPicked up an early injury following a botched tackleChelsea beat Gotham FC 3-2