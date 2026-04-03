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'I didn't suffer a new injury!' - Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson speaks out amid claims he could miss World Cup with Brazil
Slot confirms Alisson will miss PSG clashes
Slot has delivered a significant blow to Liverpool's silverware hopes by confirming that Alisson will be unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City and both legs of their Champions League last-eight tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazil international, who has dealt with multiple fitness issues this term, saw his progress halted after a problem arose during the Champions League last-16 win over Galatasaray.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to the Etihad, Slot provided a grim timeline for his primary goalkeeper's return to action. "He will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games as well," Slot told reporters. "He will be out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit again."
Alisson clarifies World Cup fears
Despite the manager's cautious words, Alisson has reacted to reports suggesting that he has aggravated an old injury which could rule him out of the World Cup with Brazil. The goalkeeper took to social media to reassure fans that his current absence is merely a continuation of his existing rehabilitation plan rather than a new medical emergency that would threaten his summer plans.
"I didn't suffer a new injury!" Alisson stated firmly, addressing the growing speculation surrounding his fitness levels and recent absence. The Brazilian goalkeeper clarified his current status, noting: "I'm in the treatment phase, and the plan is to be in full playing condition by the end of April!"
Alisson's return timeline and season impact
According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Alisson expects to be back in full playing condition by the end of April. This timeline suggests the Brazilian goalkeeper will be available for Liverpool's final four Premier League matches, which include high-stakes fixtures against Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.
Furthermore, this recovery schedule aligns with the crucial Champions League semi-final dates on April 28/29 and May 5/6, providing a massive boost for the Reds as they enter the decisive phase of the season.
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Champions League and FA Cup hurdles
Liverpool currently sit fifth in the Premier League and face a uphill battle to secure a top-four finish, making their cup exploits more vital than ever. The Reds are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2022 when they went all the way and lifted the trophy, but they must first navigate a difficult quarter-final at the Etihad. With Giorgi Mamardashvili set to deputise, the pressure will be on the Georgian to replicate Alisson's elite shot-stopping abilities.
The European front presents an even bigger challenge with a rematch against reigning champions PSG. Having suffered a penalty shoot-out heartbreak against the French side last year, Liverpool are seeking revenge.