'I didn't suffer a new injury!' - Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson speaks out amid claims he could miss World Cup with Brazil

Slot has delivered a significant blow to Liverpool's silverware hopes by confirming that Alisson will be unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City and both legs of their Champions League last-eight tie against Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazil international, who has dealt with multiple fitness issues this term, saw his progress halted after a problem arose during the Champions League last-16 win over Galatasaray.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to the Etihad, Slot provided a grim timeline for his primary goalkeeper's return to action. "He will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games as well," Slot told reporters. "He will be out for a bit longer. Towards the end of the season we expect him to be fit again."