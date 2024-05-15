Injury latest on USWNT trio Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw and Naomi Girma as San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney delivers major updates

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderInjury latest on USWNT trio Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw and Naomi Girma as San Diego Wave boss Casey Stoney delivers major updatesWomen's footballSan Diego Wave FCNWSLUSANaomi GirmaUSWNT star Naomi Girma is set to finally return from injury for the San Diego Wave after a few weeks on the sideline.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStoney delivers updates on Morgan, shaw & GirmaDefender to return, while winger is questionableVeteran striker remains outArticle continues below