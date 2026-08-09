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'Infantino era is over' - Javier Tebas launches fresh attack on FIFA president and calls for football power shift
Tebas demands immediate FIFA leadership change
La Liga president has launched a scathing verbal assault on Infantino, insisting that the FIFA president’s time at the helm of world football has reached a definitive conclusion. Speaking in a comprehensive interview with "Le Monde", Tebas did not hold back in his assessment of the current state of the global governing body.
The timing of this attack is particularly poignant, coming shortly after FIFA was forced to abandon a secretive project known as "FIFA Forward Enterprise," which sought to open a commercial entity to external private investors.
Tebas argued that this failed venture was merely symptomatic of a much deeper, systemic failure within the halls of power in Zurich. "For me, Gianni Infantino’s time has long since passed," Tebas stated emphatically. "I’m not saying this because of recent events; I have noticed this style of management for a long time, though everyone else seems to be discovering it only now."
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Accusations of destroying football's essence
Central to the La Liga chief's criticism is the belief that Infantino’s vision for the global game is inherently incompatible with the survival of domestic competitions. He doubled down on this sentiment, claiming that the current FIFA regime is actively undermining the foundations of the sport. "Infantino is not someone who contributes to the growth of football," Tebas told the French press during his blunt assessment. "On the contrary, his projects are destroying the very essence of football: the national leagues."
"Football is not limited to the elite. For me, the Infantino era is over. What remains to be seen is when that will take effect and how the succession will unfold. I hope it is not just a matter of swapping out some people for others, but of a genuine overhaul," Tebas added.
A system in need of total reform
Tebas was careful to note that the problems facing the sport extend beyond the personality of a single individual, suggesting that the entire culture of FIFA requires a total transformation to prevent the same mistakes from being repeated.
He noted that the "old system" has a way of persisting even when new faces take the top job. "What is happening does not surprise me. What does surprise me is the reaction of many people who remained silent for years," he remarked.
"And the problem is not limited to one person: It is about an entire system. The old system can persist even when the people change. Let's hope things truly change, that a new leader arrives, and that new governance is established at FIFA," Tebas explained.
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Mounting pressure on the FIFA presidency
Infantino is currently facing what is perhaps the most challenging period of his presidency, with opposition mounting from several influential quarters in Europe. Beyond the public barbs from Tebas, the Norwegian FA has openly called for his resignation, and several other European associations have reportedly withdrawn their formal endorsements for his next term.
Despite the domestic pressure in Europe, Infantino continues to hold significant support from other regions, including major footballing nations like Argentina and Mexico. However, the threat of a UEFA-led boycott of FIFA tournaments continues to loom over the organization, potentially causing a historic rift in the sport.
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