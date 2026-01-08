Getty
‘Incompetent clown’ – Furious Man Utd fans blast Sir Jim Ratcliffe for turning club into a ‘laughing stock’ and call for vote of no confidence in owners
More chaos for Man Utd as Amorim departs
United confirmed the departure of Amorim after 14 months in the role following the team's 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Amorim expressed his frustrations after the game in an explosive rant that swiftly led to United parting ways with the Portuguese. He told reporters: "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.
"I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."
Fans call for vote of no confidence
United have now appointed former midfielder Fletcher on an interim boss as they ponder how to replace Amorim permanently. Yet the recent events have not gone down well with fans, which has led protest group The '58 to call for a vote of no confidence in the club's chiefs.
A spokesperson told the Mail: "After lurching from one disaster to another, Ratcliffe comes across as an incompetent clown turning the club into a circus. Instead of best in class we're a laughing stock. It has been an extraordinary and deeply troubling few days at Manchester United. On the pitch, we are watching mediocre performances from an average team drifting without identity, direction, or ambition. Off it, the chaos is even worse.
"This decision was allegedly endorsed by Omar Berrada, a CEO with no prior experience in the role, listening to the complaints of a close ally rather than exercising independent leadership. We are once again witnessing Manchester United being run by executives learning on the job, at the expense of results, stability, and credibility. We call for a vote of no confidence in the ownership, Berrada and Wilcox. Let us be clear: this is not a defence of Ruben or the football served up under him. Much of it was unacceptable. But his dismissal once again exposes the continued dysfunction at our club. Manchester United is now a toxic partnership where fans are getting the worst of both worlds.
"The Glazers continue to cream money off the top, while Ratcliffe and Ineos hammer supporters at the bottom. Together, they are running one of the biggest clubs in world football like a local corner shop, penny pinching, short term, and utterly devoid of vision. Over $1 billion has already been sucked out of Manchester United at the altar of greed. Jim Ratcliffe has betrayed the hope and faith many supporters placed in him. He was supposed to be change. Instead, he has become the perfect Glazer shield absorbing public criticism while Joel and Avram Glazer quietly continue their asset stripping behind the scenes. Nothing has changed. In truth, it is worse."
Protest planned for Fulham match
A protest is also planned for United's game against Fulham at Old Trafford on February 1st. The spokesperson added, "We warned about this. We warned where this was heading. Too many are now sleepwalking into the abyss. Manchester United is 150 years old. That proud history, built by generations of supporters, must be protected. If we do not act now, the club we pass on will be unrecognisable, stripped of its culture, its soul, and its people. For Ratcliffe and the Glazers, the game is over. Time is up. We can take no more and urge as many fans as possible to join us in a massive protest."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United are due to return to action on Sunday in the FA Cup third round against Brighton. Fletcher will once again take charge of the team, with United continuing talks with former stars Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The two ex-players are currently in the frame to take over as manager until the end of the season.
