'It is sh*t!' - Inaki Williams slams Spanish Super Cup over Saudi Arabia tournament as Athletic Club prepare for battle with Barcelona, Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid

The decision to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia has been criticised by Williams. The Athletic Club star explained why when speaking to the media ahead of the start of the tournament. He said: "For me, playing (the tournament) in Saudi Arabia is sh*t. Taking a national competition out to another country does not make things easy for (the fans) to move and follow the games. When we play there, it feels like we are the away team. Above that, in the upcoming days, I am going to be a dad, and it is a big hassle to go away with my wife and son here."

This is not the first time that Williams has spoken out about the tournament. He expressed a similar sentiment after Athletic Club were beaten by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia last year, telling the media: "It was like playing away today even though there were a few fans. It's a shame that such a beautiful match was played so far away because I think that if it had been played closer, the stadium would have been filled with many of our fans. It's a shame that we have to play hundreds of kilometres away from our fans and our families. For me, it makes no sense to play here in Saudi Arabia, but that's how football works today."

