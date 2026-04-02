In the presence of Ronaldo’s friend… a Brazilian presenter recalls the time Messi was humiliated!

The iconic chant chanted by Saudi Arabia fans against Lionel Messi during their 2022 World Cup clash with Argentina has resurfaced, reigniting the atmosphere and evoking one of the most memorable upsets in World Cup history.
This chant has resurfaced as fans relive memories of that historic victory, in which the ‘Green Falcons’ managed to overcome the world champions in a match that will remain etched in the memories of football fans for the excitement it generated and the widespread reaction it sparked globally.