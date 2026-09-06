'This is the level I want to be at' - Iliman Ndiaye revels in 'perfect' Man City start as deadline-day star shines in hard-fought Coventry win

Ndiaye could not hide his excitement after finally pulling on the Man City shirt for his competitive debut. The former Everton man was a central figure as the Cityzens ground out a narrow win over Coventry, reinforcing the belief that he is ready for the step up to the elite level of the Premier League. Reflecting on the experience, Ndiaye was quick to point out that winning on his first appearance was the ideal scenario for his new chapter in Manchester.

"I really enjoyed it. This is the level I want to be at," said Ndiaye in a post-match interview. "Started with a win, so couldn’t get any better. It felt great, obviously we wanted to win the game. The last few days have been really good. Obviously, I am at City now, so I am happy. Happy the move got done. The lads have been welcoming me very good."