Ilan Meslier to Milan?! Leeds United goalkeeper's agent attempts to secure client move to Serie A giants

Meslier has not started a competitive match for Leeds since April, a dramatic decline for a goalkeeper once regarded as one of the club’s most valuable assets. His role has diminished to the point where he is now effectively out of the picture, watching from the sidelines as Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow occupy the first-team spots. With his contract expiring in 2026 and Leeds unwilling to keep a high-earning third-choice goalkeeper, the club is open to selling him in January.

According to Tutto Sport,sensing the urgency of the situation, his agent Zahavi has moved aggressively. Zahavi, who maintains strong relationships with Milan and Inter is positioning Meslier for a switch to Serie A. Both Milan clubs are interested, attracted by the possibility of signing a young, technically gifted keeper who once ranked among the Premier League’s brightest prospects. But while Leeds want a January sale, both Milan and Inter prefer to wait until summer to sign him for free, setting up a standoff that could deprive Leeds of a transfer fee entirely.