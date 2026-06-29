AFP
Iker Casillas delivers blunt response to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid return after past tension
Casillas offers measured reaction to return
Casillas has spoken publicly for the first time since Mourinho was appointed as the club’s new head coach. Despite the well-documented and often bitter history between the two figures, former Madrid captain Casillas opted for a diplomatic approach when asked about the Special One’s second coming.
Speaking to DAZN, he said: “Well. Good. The club has decided that Jose has to come to Real Madrid and best of luck. Let’s hope he does well, which will be good for Madrid.”
- Getty Images Sport
A history of Bernabeu friction
The relationship between Casillas and Mourinho during the manager's first spell in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013 was famously fractured. One of the defining moments of that tenure came when Mourinho sensationally dropped the club icon in favour of Diego Lopez, a move that split the fan base and marked the beginning of the end for Casillas’ time at the club.
Reflecting on that period, Casillas previously admitted: “It was the most difficult period of my career because I was the captain. I had to talk to him constantly, deal with many issues, and, in the end, something that starts as a beautiful marriage, full of love and affection, turns into a complete divorce as time goes by.”
Previous doubts over the appointment
Before the move was made official, Casillas had expressed reservations about the possibility of Mourinho returning to the club where they had clashed so frequently. The legendary shot-stopper had also publicly supported Enrique Riquelme’s presidential campaign during the club’s most recent elections, signaling a desire for a different direction for the Merengues.
However, now that Florentino Perez has been re-elected and successfully lured Mourinho back to Madrid, Casillas appears to have set aside his personal grievances for the sake of the institution. His blunt but professional well-wishes suggest a desire to move past the "divorce" he previously described.
- Getty
Mourinho's official state date
Madrid’s preparations for the new campaign are officially gathering pace as the club finalises its summer schedule under Mourinho, who cut short his second spell at Benfica to secure a return to the Spanish capital. The Portuguese tactician is set to take the reins at Valdebebas on July 13, marking the beginning of a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.