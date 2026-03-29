Igor Tudor SACKED by Tottenham after just seven games in 44 days as dismal Nottingham Forest defeat proves to be final straw

Spurs have decided that another change in the dugout is required, as they face tumbling into the Championship, with Tudor’s deal - that was due to run until a permanent appointment was sought in the summer - being brought to a premature conclusion.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect. Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach.

“We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course.”