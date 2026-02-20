Igor Tudor boldly claims he isn't enjoying being Tottenham manager ahead of first match against Arsenal

Tudor told reporters at his first Spurs press conference: "I didn’t enjoy because I’m not here to enjoy I’m here to work. Enjoying is just the first moment after there is work to do. It’s a privilege to be here, as I said before, at this fantastic club. Also very focused and concentrated to do the right things that this club, this team and these fans need. I’m focused on that, I’m not thinking too much about what you asked me to enjoy."

Tudor has also confirmed that only 13 players are available for selection against the Gunners.

He added: "Very particular moment as you know this very rare situation that you find with ten players injured, with big injuries also. We made training with thirteen players. It is how it is. It is not fantastic beautiful but in this case it’s an even bigger challenge to succeed and come out of this situation.

"Thirteen we will have for sure and it’s quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday. And the first goal of course I understand the importance of this game, this is a derby, a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this.

"But what was my goal in this first sessions we made is that we became a team. That we became a team with a really right way of going to war, a team who want to suffer, we need to suffer. To fight, to run, to have the right mentality. Also, this is the start. I was working on a lot of things, not everything because it’s not only football, it’s not only about that, it’s about clear idea of what we want to do. Very specific things we want to do with the ball, without the ball, when we are pressing, when we are low. We work a lot but the start is always about mentality because the people come before the football player."