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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP
Adhe Makayasa

'If it's difficult, you call Jose!' - Mourinho sends defiant message after Real Madrid down Inter in Champions League thriller

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Inter
Inter
Champions League
LaLiga
Serie A

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho delivered a vintage defiant message following a chaotic 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite navigating a severe squad crisis against his former club, the Portuguese tactician praised his team's clinical edge while insisting he thrives on handling the toughest challenges in European football.

  • Madrid punish costly errors

    The Spanish giants secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Inter in their Champions League opener despite being severely depleted by injuries and suspensions to key players. Los Blancos proved ruthless in punishing two catastrophic defensive lapses from the visitors inside the first 25 minutes courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe strike and a Federico Valverde finish. This crucial win came without regular first-team pillars such as Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, and Rodrygo.

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILANAFP

    Boss describes crazy contest

    Mourinho reflected on an end-to-end spectacle packed with dangerous chances exchanged between two of Europe's elite outfits. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the tactician said: "I liked the result, three points in the opening game against a very strong team, but the game was spectacular for anyone at home, just not for me or Cristian Chivu.

    "This game was crazy. It could've been 5-0 for us, 5-5, 7-6, 5-6, a game with so many chances. Inter are strong, it was tough with our midfield to close them down sitting deep, yet we could've killed off the game at 3-0 before half-time. We had another chance with Bellingham, Inter could've scored several too. It was open to the end, just a crazy game of football."

    Defending Mbappe after the forward received scattered boos from sections of the home crowd, Mourinho added: "Mbappe worked really hard, he scored an important goal, had two or three chances that he usually converts, but I am not worried, because he will always score goals. He'll certainly be Champions League top scorer again this season, and he works really hard for the team, so I couldn't be more satisfied."

  • Coach relishes difficult challenges

    The fixture also served as an emotional reunion with former defender Chivu, a key figure in their 2010 Treble triumph at Inter, before Mourinho reiterated why he accepted the high-pressure return to Madrid.

    Discussing his pitchside meeting with Chivu, he remarked: "We had a hug before, a hug after, he knows what I feel about him, I know what he feels about me. During the 90 minutes, you forget everything, but now if we have an opportunity to meet up, we'll talk."

    Asked why club president Florentino Perez moved swiftly to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho stated: "Because the situation was tough. If it's easy, it's not for me. If it's difficult, you call Jose."

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  • imago-sport-1082616853.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Emotional Roma reunion approaches

    Before facing an emotional trip to Roma on October 14 - his first return to the Stadio Olimpico since being sacked - Madrid must navigate a demanding domestic run against Rayo Vallecano, Elche, and city rivals Atletico Madrid ahead of the international break. Upon their return, Los Blancos host Villarreal on October 11, just days before travelling to the Italian capital. The Portuguese boss must manage his squad's fitness carefully amid the sentimental build-up to sustain their momentum across domestic and continental fronts.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI