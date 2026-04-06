"If it had been a colleague, I would have punched him": Kevin Großkreutz's disastrous visit to Brazil

Großkreutz did, however, score a goal abroad – and had done so several years earlier. The long-serving BVB professional and 2014 World Cup winner once found the net from the penalty spot in Brazil. Großkreutz was part of an unofficial match held annually between two favelas in Belo Horizonte.

Großkreutz will certainly not forget this trip at the end of 2010. But that has less to do with his appearance on a village square on extremely muddy ground than with a wild story that was to unfold just a few days later.

Großkreutz, who has always got on well with foreign players despite language barriers, visited his teammate and BVB legend Dede in Brazil during the latter’s six-monthly holiday back home. However, the former left-back was warned even before the trip that it wouldn’t be plain sailing.