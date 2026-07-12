Ibrahima Konate insists France won't fall into Lamine Yamal's 'trap' as he responds to Spain star's 'fear' claim ahead of World Cup semi-final clash

The tension is rising ahead of the heavyweight 2026 World Cup semi-final in Arlington, Texas. Following Spain's quarter-final victory over Belgium, Barcelona sensation Yamal went on the offensive, suggesting that France should be the ones feeling the pressure given recent history between the two nations.

Konate, however, was quick to dismiss the teenager's comments. "Is France afraid of Spain? No. To be completely honest, we don’t pay attention to everything that’s said leading up to the game," he told reporters.

"We shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. The important thing is to maintain the humility with which we started this competition and not fall into those kinds of traps, especially at a time like this. He can say whatever he wants. We’re going to prepare for the game as best we can, and I hope that, when it’s over, the result will be in our favour."