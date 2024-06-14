Ryan Porteous fouls Germany's Ilkay Gundogan Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Could have been really bad' - Ian Wright savages Scotland defender Ryan Porteous after 'appalling' challenge on Ilkay Gundogan leads to red card

Ryan PorteousIlkay GundoganGermany vs ScotlandGermanyScotlandEuropean Championship

Ian Wright savaged Scotland defender Ryan Porteous after his "appalling" challenge on Ilkay Gundogan saw him sent off.

  • Porteous lunged in with a two-footed tackle on Gundogan
  • Was sent off by referee Clement Turpin
  • Wright blasted the defender for his rash challenge
