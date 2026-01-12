Getty Images
'I'm incredibly excited to come home' - USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps signs with NWSL expansion team Denver Summit FC
- Getty Images Sport
Heaps' homecoming
The NWSL expansion team announced the news Monday, adding one of the top stars of women's soccer to their roster.
“Lindsey will bring a world-class level to our team and represents the ambition of this club on-and-off the field,” said Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing.
Heaps, 31, currently plays for OL Lyonnes in France's top division and has also played in the NWSL, where she led the Portland Thorns to two NWSL Shields and a Championship. Her resume is one of the best, mixing in USWNT World Cup titles, Olympic gold medals and four Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women’s Champions League title, and the Coupe de France Féminine, to name a few.
“Lindsey has won at every level of the game. Her leadership, talent, and professionalism will continue to raise the standard for Summit FC when she arrives this summer. We are thrilled to welcome a hometown player back to Denver as we work to win championships and grow our club and community," Cushing said.
- Getty Images
'I’m incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC'
Heaps expressed her excitement about returning to Colorado.
“I’m incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC,” Heaps said in a press release. “This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I’m fully committed to finishing the season strong with OL Lyonnes, and I can’t wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer.”
Heaps was born and raised in Golden, Colo., and played for the Colorado Rush before her career took off, where she bypassed a college career and scholarship at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, to sign a six-figure deal with Paris Saint-Germain.
- Getty Images
The bigger picture
Hayes returning to the NWSL is not just a defining moment for the newest club, but also for the league as a whole. At a time where it appears like more players are taking their talents overseas, Heaps is doing the opposite: Coming back stateside.
“Signing Lindsey Heaps is a defining moment for Denver Summit FC,” Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson said. “She represents the very highest level of excellence as a player, a leader, and a professional. To welcome her back home to Colorado and to have her help shape the identity of this club is incredibly meaningful.”
Heaps has years of experience in the NWSL, and with Portland Thorns FC she helped the club win the 2017 NWSL Championship, the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021, and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2021. She also eared NWSL MVP honors in 2018.
Her time with OL Lyonnes started in 2022 and she's been instrumental in the midfield helping the French side earn four Division 1 Féminine titles.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for Heaps?
Heaps will finish off her season with OL Lyonnes before joining Denver Summit FC ahead of the second half of the 2026 NWSL season. She signed through the 2029 season with Summit FC. Heaps and the Lyonnes will play Lens next on Jan. 14 for the first Division 1 Féminine play of the 2026 year.
Advertisement