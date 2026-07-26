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'I love the club' - Federico Chiesa insists he's 'only thinking about Liverpool' amid transfer talk
A fresh chapter at Anfield
Chiesa is eager to secure a more prominent role for Liverpool after making only nine starts across all competitions during Arne Slot's two-year tenure.
Chiesa, who arrived in a £12.5 million transfer from Juventus in August 2024, has been the subject of more intense exit speculation but quickly dismissed any thoughts of a departure following a 4-2 friendly victory over Sunderland on Saturday.
He views Iraola's arrival as an ideal opportunity to revitalise his career in England. "Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool," Chiesa told reporters. "I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything. I am doing the best I can to have a chance here and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool."
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Adapting to new tactics
While Chiesa is yet to hold extensive discussions regarding his long-term future and overall squad status with Iraola, the two have already engaged in constructive dialogue concerning the team's tactical approach for the highly anticipated upcoming season.
Against Sunderland, Iraola opted to deploy Chiesa as a central striker rather than utilising him in his traditional position on the flank. This notable tactical tweak is a key part of a broader, demanding strategy that requires relentless energy and aggressive pressing across the pitch, which Liverpool have been diligently practising in training. "The only conversations I’ve had with the coach have been about pressing and tactics," Chiesa explained.
"He put me striker today. I have played my whole career as a winger but I am happy to play striker as well. We have been training two weeks now with a new coach and we have seen what he wants. He wants high intensity, one versus one all over the pitch, that’s what we wanted to show today."
Aiming for higher standards
Looking ahead to the challenges of the upcoming campaign, Chiesa is deeply determined to help Liverpool have a significantly stronger domestic and European season after they narrowly secured Champions League qualification by finishing fifth in the Premier League last time out.
Chiesa firmly believes that the current squad possesses the required quality and depth to challenge for major honours once again, fondly recalling their past domestic success. Furthermore, he is intently focused on regaining his absolute peak physical condition to ultimately earn a deserved recall to the Italy national team.
"Liverpool deserves more," Chiesa insisted. "Two seasons ago we were Premier League champions. Last season we almost went out of the Champions League spots. We were battling for fifth, which was enough at the time but as we know usually only four clubs go in. We were lucky. It was a tough season and this season we need to do better in the Champions League as well. I think we’ve got the squad to do that."
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Looking to the future
As Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations under Iraola, Chiesa will be aiming to solidify his place in the starting lineup. The coming weeks will be crucial for Chiesa to master the new high-intensity tactical system and consistently prove his physical fitness. If he can maintain top form and avoid further injuries, Chiesa could become a highly vital asset for Liverpool across both domestic and European competitions this coming season.
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