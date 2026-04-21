"No chance, no chance," Kompany interjected before the question about the Daily Mail report was even finished. "What am I supposed to do, work as a TV pundit on holiday? I won’t have a family left in Munich next year." The remark drew laughter from the room.

Earlier, British journalist Mike Keegan had reported in the Daily Mail that “several” English TV channels had approached the FC Bayern Munich coach to act as an expert for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but had been turned down by the Belgian.

His insider knowledge of England striker Harry Kane made him especially appealing to English broadcasters, and he has previously worked as an expert for the BBC and Sky.