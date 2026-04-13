“I know who pushed through the clause”: A bombshell claim about Nico Schlotterbeck’s contract extension at BVB

Schlotterbeck has extended his contract with Dortmund from 2027 to 2031, yet persistent media reports claim he inserted a controversial get-out clause. The defender can depart as early as this summer, immediately after the World Cup, for a pre-agreed transfer fee. The buyout is reported to range between €50 and €60 million, a fee that only a handful of elite suitors could afford. FC Bayern Munich is explicitly ruled out of the running, according to Bild.

According to Matthäus, Schlotterbeck has “always been” about “wanting to take the next step. On the other hand, he is also attached to Borussia Dortmund”. The clause now offers a clear path to a move to a club like Real Madrid or a Premier League side.

For BVB, the arrangement at least provides some planning certainty: “In 2026 they would still receive a transfer fee, but in 2027 they wouldn’t,” Matthäus explained. The 65-year-old also dismissed concerns that Schlotterbeck will switch off mentally. “That’s not true. His heart will be in Dortmund.”