'I freaking love this game' - Persistence and passion for soccer never get old for Lo'eau LaBonta, NWSL star who became the oldest player to earn first cap in USWNT history

Her USWNT call-up didn't come until she was 32, but that never stopped LaBonta from thinking she was deserving

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Whether it's at 16 years old or 32 years old, there's nothing quite like getting that first call to represent the U.S. women's national team. It's a "pinch me" occasion no matter the age - and on Saturday night, it was Lo'eau LaBonta's turn.

Allianz Field came alive as the USWNT rolled to a 3-0 win over China to kick-off a summer packed with friendlies. While coach Emma Hayes' roster was once again filled with young talent in the starting lineup - including Avery Patterson (22), Alyssa Thompson (20), and Lily Yohannes (17) - the second half presented a complete turn of events.

In the 70th minute, the 32-year-old LaBonta entered the match, becoming the oldest debutant in USWNT history.

It was a whirlwind moment, and she was so absorbed in rooting on her teammates, that LaBonta later admitted that she barely realized she was being asked to enter the game.

"When they called my name, I was sitting, being the best cheerleader I could be, on the bench," she said after the match. "I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I’ve never been field-view watching the national team, it was so cool. And they were like, ‘Lo, go.’ I was like, ‘Go where? Into warmup?’"

Giddy, yet focused, LaBonta galloped on to the pitch, subbing out Catarina Macario, who had scored the opening USWNT goal and would be big shoes for LaBonta to fill. After congratulating Cat for her performance, LaBonta said to herself, "All right, I'm here."