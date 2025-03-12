Angel City FC  v San Diego Wave FCGetty Images Sport
'I don’t love it for NWSL' - USMNT legend and ex-San Diego Wave coach Landon Donovan expresses concerns over Naomi Girma's record transfer to Chelsea

The former San Diego Wave FC coach voiced disappointment over Girma's departure, says NWSL faces challenges

  • Naomi Girma signed for Chelsea in a record-breaking $1.1 million move
  • Donovan questions the impact of high-profile departures on NWSL's stability
  • Says league faces growing competition from European clubs for top talent
