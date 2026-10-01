Buzzi
'I am living proof' - Former AC Milan midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo challenges India to find global superstars among 1.4 billion population
French veteran questions low standing
The former Milan midfielder has challenged India to prove that a population of 1.4 billion can produce genuine world-class footballers. Reflecting on his own rise to European football's pinnacle, he labelled the country's lowly standing of 138 an absolute paradox given the feverish passion found in hotbeds like Kolkata. That glaring disparity led the 2006 World Cup finalist to urge the AIFF into an urgent grassroots overhaul to end their chronic absence from major tournaments.
- Richard Wareham
Dhorasoo demands structured football vision
Confronted by the gulf between regional fanaticism and India's lowly FIFA ranking, Dhorasoo insisted the nation's current standing is entirely unjustified. Speaking to Times of India, he highlighted the paradox: "Indian football's ranking just does not make sense. There is such a vibrant football culture in places, for example, like Kolkata."
Citing his own playing career as tangible proof that players of Indian descent can thrive on the elite stage, he highlighted the need for strategic foresight and superior coaching: "I'm living proof that Indian-origin players can reach the highest level of this sport. I don't have any doubts that for a population of 1.4 billion, you can find gems who will be able to do what I did.
"Of course, performance depends on a lot of factors. It requires long-term planning, new methods and vision. I also believe it's not always about the player, it's also the coaches who need to play a significant role."
Pivotal meetings set for Kolkata
The visit to Kolkata goes beyond reuniting with former boss Carlo Ancelotti, carrying a broader mission to review academy frameworks and the women's game alongside the AIFF. Outlining his itinerary ahead of the historic encounter, Dhorasoo revealed: "I'm meeting Carlo Ancelotti tomorrow. I will meet the federation officials too and have an open conversation about developing Indian football.
"I'd like to see a few academies because my strongest belief is that it's the youth who will take the country forward. It would be awesome as well to be able to meet the women's football team because this is where my journey started as a coach."
Acknowledging the vast chasm in quality against the five-time world champions, he called on Khalid Jamil's side to embrace the occasion and inspire the next generation: "My advice to the players is simple: enjoy the game to the fullest because it will be a moment to remember. These 90 minutes will teach you what it takes to play at the level Brazil are performing.
"Football is such a beautiful game that you can be a small team yet find solutions to create some problems to the giants. I am sure coach Jamil will offer his own perspective and try and push Brazil to its limits. This game should be a celebration of football. Who knows, once the game ends, it will be the start of a beautiful story, with kids, parents and the fans all keen to write a new chapter."
- Panoramic by PsnewZ
Monumental test precedes development overhaul
Jamil's men face the most daunting assignment in the nation's recent football history when they line up against Ancelotti's star-studded Brazil on Saturday. Following the disappointment of failing to qualify for a 24-team AFC Asian Cup, the exhibition fixture offers a sobering gauge of the chasm separating India from the sport's aristocracy. The dialogue between Dhorasoo and AIFF officials is expected to yield concrete plans for academy reform and elevated domestic coaching qualifications.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting