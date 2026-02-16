The last of Toney’s seven England caps was earned in June 2025 when stepping off the bench late on in a friendly date with Senegal at the City Ground. That is the only appearance he has made under Tuchel.

He could be drafted into plans for a shot at global glory in North America, with Toney adding on what he would offer to the Three Lions’ plans: “It would mean a lot [to go to the World Cup]. I have never played at a World Cup. It would be a dream; everyone dreams of that. If we were to win it, that would be so big for the country. You have visions of what could happen. If it comes true, it would be a blessing.

“Maybe [I could bring an advantage due to the heat]. There are great players in the squad and some top English strikers, so I guess everyone will have an opportunity, as everyone will be able to adapt to the heat, but you can say I'm a bit more used to it than others. It's tough because you have to change your game slightly. You can't be running around crazy because otherwise you run out of steam. You have to be more strategic with the runs you make. I guess I won't have to adapt. I've played in 30-plus degrees here, and I feel like I'm adapted to it.”

He went on to say: “All I can do is keep scoring goals. That gives me the best chance possible. It could be my last chance. It's [about] whatever is best for the country; the coach will pick the team and you have to respect that.

“I feel much fitter and the stats speak for themselves. My running stats are also high. I don't want to just sit back and relax; I am working harder and my stats show it. I am helping those around me. He would be getting a goalscorer who is hungry to play. Yes, I'm on a big salary, but I still want to be doing well, it's not the time to be sitting back to relax. I want to try and achieve big things.”