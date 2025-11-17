Getty/GOAL
'The only one who should play is Hugo Ekitike' – Record signing Alexander Isak told he must earn status as Liverpool's starting striker
Liverpool's £200m striker competition problems
Liverpool's £204m ($268m) investment in two new strikers has sparked a fierce internal battle for the club's No.9 role this season. Ekitike has hit the ground running since his summer arrival, scoring consistently and immediately earning a starting spot under Slot. Meanwhile, Isak - signed late in the window after a dispute with Newcastle - has struggled to reach full sharpness and adapt to the team's style.
Liverpool signed both forwards expecting them to elevate the attack together, but the contrast in their early-season form has shifted expectations. Slot has relied heavily on Ekitike's work rate, clinical finishing and ability to link up play, while Isak, who missed key pre-season preparation, continues to chase match fitness.
Financial pressure adds a further complication, with Isak arriving for a British-record fee and expected to be a leading star from day one, especially given his existing Premier League record. Some believe starting him regardless of form is inevitable due to the investment involved, while others argue performances must be rewarded. With Liverpool looking to defend their Premier League crown, every selection decision is being closely scrutinised, especially in the centre-forward role.
Liverpool's frontline struggling to click
Isak's arrival was seen as a blockbuster statement signing following Liverpool's Premier League win, confirming the Reds' intent to elevate their squad to Champions League-winning standard. However, his fitness setbacks and delayed integration mean he has not yet shown the ruthless scoring ability he displayed at Newcastle. Slot has defended him publicly, insisting he was bought for long-term success rather than immediate output.
Ekitike, meanwhile, has exceeded expectations after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt with far less fanfare than Isak. His strong pre-season allowed him to adapt instantly to Slot's pressing demands, making him the most reliable focal point in the early part of the campaign. His emergence has taken some by surprise and highlighted just how quickly squad hierarchies can change in elite teams.
Mohamed Salah's form is fluctuating and Cody Gakpo is also fighting for consistency. The arrival of Florian Wirtz has added another creative weapon but increased tactical congestion in forward areas. Slot's task is now less about finding one solution and more about shaping a fluid unit with multiple high-profile players competing for minutes.
Leboeuf: Ekitike should start ahead of Isak
Leboeuf believes that performance should outweigh price tags and reputations when Slot selects his starting XI. Speaking to OLBG, he stated: "It's going to be tricky because right now the only one who should play is Hugo Ekitike. Hugo should play every game because Alexander Isak didn't train for a while, was fighting against Newcastle in order to come to Liverpool, but right now Isak is not the Isak we have known from years playing for Newcastle."
The former Chelsea defender argued that Ekitike has earned his place and should remain the first-choice option regardless of Liverpool's enormous investment. "But he put a lot of pressure on Hugo. Hugo started very well, scoring every game in the team which is a shadow of itself. But right now, Hugo is doing great and Arne Slot should only play him. And it doesn't matter if the other guy costs £130 or 150m. If he's not ready enough, you should play Hugo."
Leboeuf added that flexibility exists if Slot wants to accommodate both players in the lineup, while warning it presents a major squad-management challenge. "There is a possibility for Hugo also to play on the left side. It's also possible for Isak to do so. [Slot] has the choice of a king as we say in France."
Leboeuf went on to talk about Salah's form hurting Liverpool's title defence: "We have to talk about Mohamed Salah as well, he is not the Salah we have seen. So you have Salah, Cody Gakpo, Ekitike and Isak. But what do you do with Florian Wirtz? So it's complicated but they've decided to go there. Personally, when I saw Ekitike starting with Liverpool, I said they don't need Isak.
"I thought they should've given up and said no on the signing [of Isak] because it's going to create more problems than bring results. Arne Slot needs to make choices and you have to make sure that the dressing room is okay with that and they live together in a good way with a good vibe – he will have to be psychologically very good."
Salah's AFCON trip could offer opportuity to Slot
Liverpool's upcoming fixtures will force Slot to make decisive calls on which striker leads the title defence. If Ekitike continues scoring, dropping him becomes almost impossible - even to give the club's most expensive signing rhythm and confidence. However, Isak's long-term role remains crucial to Liverpool's future planning, and the club will expect him to establish himself sooner rather than later.
With Salah heading off next month with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, Slot may be handed a unique opportunity to try out a new system, without dropping arguably the best Liverpool player of the modern era. There have been conversations about Liverpool potentially shifting to a 4-4-2 system with Isak and Ekitike playing upfront, if performances do not improve. However, Slot is said to be worried about the potential hit to the midfield's stability if he shifts to the system.
