'I'm not that happy' - Hugo Ekitike not content with goal tally at Liverpool despite netting 16 times in his debut season

The former Paris Saint-Germain man has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Anfield, but his latest comments suggest a player with a relentless drive for perfection. Prior to the demolition of West Ham, Ekitike had actually gone through a frustrating four-game run without finding the net, a drought that clearly sat heavy on the young striker's shoulders. Even with 16 goals in 37 appearances during his debut campaign, he refuses to rest on his laurels as Arne Slot's side pushes for a strong finish in domestic and European competition.

"Obviously I can improve, I could score also in the last games, I had good chances. So I have to keep working. I want to be the best version of myself to help the team more, because I know I could help more. But it’s always about lessons and getting better. I’ll try in the upcoming games to be even better, score more and be involved more," Ekitike added, outlining his personal goals for the remainder of the season.