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Hugo Ekitike stretchered off as Liverpool forward goes down with nasty injury in first-half against PSG
Disaster strikes at Anfield
The Reds entered the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit, but their task was made significantly harder when Ekitike went down in the 30th minute. The 23-year-old, facing his former employers, appeared to catch his studs in the turf, leading to immediate concern from teammates and medical staff alike.
After receiving several minutes of treatment on the pitch, the former PSG ace was unable to continue. The sight of the striker taken off on stretcher cast a sombre mood over the stadium, as Liverpool lost their primary attacking outlet during a crucial period of the match.
- AFP
A worrying medical update
While the full extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed by the club's medical department, early indications suggest a significant ankle problem. The nature of the incident - occurring with no other players in close proximity - often points toward a ligament issue that could keep the forward sidelined for an extended spell, casting doubt over his availability for the rest of the season.
This injury is a particular blow for the France international, who has been in fine form since his move to Merseyside. Beyond reaching his club goals, Ekitike is widely expected to be a key part of the French squad for the upcoming World Cup, and any long-term absence would put his place on the plane in serious jeopardy.
Slot’s mounting injury crisis
Manager Slot now faces a selection headache as his attacking options continue to thin out at a bad time. The Reds have seen their Premier League and FA Cup hopes collapse in recent weeks and the loss of Ekitike for an extended period could further damage their hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League by finishing in a strong position domestically.
- AFP
Salah makes unexpected entry
It was Mohamed Salah who was called upon to replace the injured Frenchman. The Egyptian king has seen his minutes limited recently, but he stepped into the vacuum created by Ekitike’s exit. This appearance carries extra weight given that Salah is widely expected to depart Anfield at the end of the current season.
With the Reds still chasing the game against the Ligue 1 champions, Salah’s introduction provided a different tactical dimension. However, the shadow of Ekitike’s injury looms large over Liverpool’s season, as they await further news on whether their leading man will play any further part in their quest for European and domestic silverware.