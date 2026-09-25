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‘More entertaining’ - Hugh Jackman welcomed to EFL alongside Tom Brady & Ryan Reynolds as Norwich & Birmingham follow the Wrexham blueprint
Jackman in talks regarding Norwich stake
Jackman, who has graced the big screen alongside Red Dragons co-chairman Reynolds, has attended EFL fixtures down the years. He boasts personal ties to Norwich through his mother - who was born, raised and lives in Norfolk.
With Hollywood money burning a hole in his pocket, the 57-year-old Australian is seemingly ready to take the plunge and formalise his family bond with the Canaries. He has told talkSPORT: “I'm very, very interested - and talking about it right now. I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we're going to get promoted. That's my prediction. My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year.”
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Wolverine star to rival Reynolds & Brady in EFL
Sydney-born Jackman revealed back in 2011 that he had shunned an initial offer to invest in Norwich. That stance is now being reassessed, with it possible that he will soon be locking horns with Wrexham owners Reynolds and Mac, along with NFL legend Brady and his Birmingham outfit.
The presence of superstars from other fields is considered to be positive for the British game, as they deliver a sprinkling of glitz and glamour, with Pennant among those to welcome famous faces to the EFL ranks.
Speaking to GOAL courtesy of NetBet Sport, the former Arsenal, Birmingham, Liverpool and Stoke winger said: “Well, it's good if they're going to put money into it, for sure. It's going to make it more entertaining and bring better players and the standard goes up.
“I think they've seen the success at Wrexham, of what can be achieved with back-to-back-to-back promotions. And a club like Birmingham, that’s a big, big club, big history.
“They'll probably say that we should be in the Premier League at some point and with the right backing, right investment, get good players in, there's no reason why they can't find themselves in the play-offs and then when you're in the play-offs, it's anyone's game. Anyone can get to the Premier League from there. It doesn't matter if you finish eighth or third, you can find yourself knocked out or be in the Premier League.”
Will more celebrities buy into British football clubs?
Asked if the British game is likely to see even more celebrity investment in the years to come, Pennant added: “You probably will, but I think it’s more about their name, their face on it. I don't think they're smashing so much money into the game. I think there's people behind them doing it and they're just leading the charge.
“But it worked for Wrexham, put them on the map, also injected some money into the club and made them a little bit successful. So if it works, then there's no reason why it shouldn’t happen more.
“They've got big plans for Birmingham City to build new things, build a new stadium. So, yeah, if people want to get involved, and it's beneficial for the game, then I see no problem with it.”
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Snoop Dogg & Ferrell among other stakeholders
Wrexham started the modern trend when welcoming Reynolds and Mac to North Wales in 2021. They enjoyed a record-breaking rise from that point, with three consecutive promotions lifting them out of the National League, into the Championship and within touching distance of the Premier League.
Birmingham also have their sights set on the top-flight, while Norwich will be drawing up similar plans amid talks with Jackman. Other superstar investors in the British game include Snoop Dogg at Swansea, Ed Sheeran with Ipswich, Michael B Jordan at Bournemouth and Will Ferrell with Leeds.
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