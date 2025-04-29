Huge blow for Inter as Benjamin Pavard - who scored crucial goal that dumped Harry Kane & Bayern out of Champions League - to miss semi-final showdown with Barcelona
Inter have been rocked by the news that Benjamin Pavard is set to miss their Champions League semi-final first-leg meeting with Barcelona.
- Pavard suffered an ankle sprain against Roma
- Frenchman set to miss out against Barca
- Inter also awaiting news on Marcus Thuram's availability