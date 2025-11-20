Howard Webb denies claim elite match official was demoted after complaining that a male coach 'manhandled' her

Earlier this week, Benn told an employment tribunal in London that Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) coach Steve Child "forcefully pushed her" back in March 2023 during a training tournament organised by the body. During the game in question, which was used to train staff on VAR, she alleges that Child instructed a fourth official to "kill the game", to which she replied, "Don't tell me how to referee" and directed an expletive at him.

She told the tribunal on Monday: "I am a trusted referee, I referee at the highest level - this was an under-19s game. He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me onto the field of play - he would never have done that to a male referee."

When asked if she had seen Child act that way with other referees, she replied: "I have to female referees, yes. I haven't to male referees."

PGMOL reportedly investigated the complaint but found Child's behaviour did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action. She added that after when she raised the complaint, PGMOL did not recommend her as highly as in the past, and that cost her a place on FIFA's international referee list.