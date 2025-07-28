How Tottenham fumbled Morgan Gibbs-White deal in transfer blunder before midfielder signed new Nottingham Forest contract in surprise U-turn - revealed
Tottenham Hotspur thought they had a deal in place for Morgan Gibbs-White after they activated the midfielder's release clause, however, Nottingham Forest refused to bow to pressure, as they threatened legal action against their Premier League rivals. The transfer saga finally ended last weekend when Gibbs-White signed a record-breaking contract at the City Ground.
- How Spurs failed to sign Gibbs-White
- Forest threatened legal action
- Midfielder signed new Forest contract