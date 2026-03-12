How much is Bastoni worth to Inter: his price, contract and Barcelona's interest

As mentioned, Bastoni is not the only name that Barcelona has set its sights on. The Inter defender is liked by Flick, who considers him one of the ideal profiles for building from the back, but the management is also considering other profiles: among the players they like the most are Josko Gvardiol, born in 2002, from Manchester City, and Gonçalo Inacio, born in 2001, from Sporting Lisbon. It is not out of the question that more than one reinforcement could arrive in defence, considering that the goal is to rejuvenate the department.