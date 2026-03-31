With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan their strategies ahead of the summer transfer window, making initial contacts and sounding out potential targets with a view to exploring certain players in more depth. Milan’s focus is on the long-term future; the Rossoneri are working with the future in mind and, with this in view, have in recent days finalised the signing of Andrej Kostic from Partizan Belgrade: a forward born in 2007, he has already undergone his medical and will arrive in Italy permanently in June, initially joining Milan Futuro.
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How much did Milan pay for Kostic: figures, details and the internal controversy at Partizan Belgrade
KOSTIC'S STATISTICS AND DETAILS AT MILAN
To secure one of Serbian football’s most promising young talents, the Rossoneri have invested just under €10 million when taking the full package into account: it is a permanent transfer comprising a fixed fee of €3.5 million, to which a maximum of €4.5 million in bonuses will be added, plus a percentage of any future resale. Partizan had also received other offers from clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, but Milan struck first.
THE CONTROVERSY IN PARTIZAN
The deal that will see Kostic join the Rossoneri has caused tension within Partizan Belgrade. The tone was set by the Serbian club’s vice-president – and former striker for Real Madrid and Fiorentina – Pedrag Mijatovic: “I distance myself from this transfer,” reads a statement on the sportkse.net website, “I was not consulted and I have never seen Milan’s offer. "Had I been involved in the deal, I would have made it clear that I was opposed to accepting such a paltry offer."