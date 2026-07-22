Revealed: How much David Beckham earned from 2026 World Cup - with Man Utd & England legend enhancing billion-pound net worth

While Spain may have taken the glory on the pitch, former England captain Beckham has been branded the real winner of the 2026 World Cup after pocketing a staggering £19 million during the tournament, according to Marketing Made Clear via The Sun. Despite his playing days ending over a decade ago, the 51-year-old remains one of the most marketable faces in global sport, appearing in almost every commercial break throughout the competition.

Market analysts have closely monitored his commercial output, estimating that brand Beckham raked in the massive eight-figure sum from a diverse range of endorsements. Industry monitor Marketing Made Clear stated: "Brands work with Beckham because he is dependable and recognisable."