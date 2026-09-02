How ‘mathematical wizard’ Tony Bloom exceeded expectations at Brighton - with trophy-chasing fan-turned-owner more than just a ‘generous benefactor’

Around the turn of the 21st century, Brighton found themselves sweating on the club’s very existence. That threat was ultimately fended off, but a stint as footballing nomads was endured when leaving the Goldstone Ground, briefly heading to Gillingham and eventually on to the far from ideal surroundings of the Withdean Stadium - which was a purpose-built athletics venue.

Bloom - who was a lifelong supporter of the club - arrived on the scene in 2009. He helped to push through plans for what is now the impressive Amex Stadium, while overseeing an ascent from League One to the Premier League across seven seasons. The last nine years have been spent as a top-flight outfit.

The Seagulls are soaring back into Europe, having qualified for the Conference League, and few could have predicted that such heights would be scaled when scratching around for transfer funds and stadium planning permission a little over two decades ago.