From fourth to first: How Man City became WSL champions-elect ahead of Chelsea showdown

With just two wins in their last six league fixtures, Chelsea, who completed an unprecedented unbeaten WSL campaign last term to win a sixth successive title, have fallen some way off the pace, also owing to the fact that their own disappointing run of results coincided with City's incredible 12-game winning streak. The league leaders' last defeat in this competition came on the opening day of the season.

That loss, though, was at the hands of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues defeated the Cityzens in mid-January in the League Cup too, squeezing out a 1-0 win to reach March's final. Still, the nine-point lead City have given themselves over Chelsea in the WSL is so significant that even a third loss of the season to the reigning champions on Sunday would only make a minor dent in their title ambitions.

Having finished a distant fourth last term, while Chelsea romped to another crown, just what has made City such a runaway, dominant force this time around?