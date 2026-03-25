How is Retegui getting on in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah? He has scored as many goals as João Félix, but the league is currently on hold

On a five-year contract set to expire in June 2030, the former Atalanta player is now in Saudi Arabia on a massive €20 million-a-season deal; the move enabled Inter to pocket €68 million this summer. Retegui scores goals in Saudi Arabia but also for the Azzurri, as in the last six qualifiers the striker has netted five goals and provided four assists for his teammates: since Gattuso took charge of the national team, he has been the top scorer. Keep an eye on the transfer market, as in recent weeks the player has been linked with Milan, with whom there had already been some informal contact even before his move to Saudi Arabia.